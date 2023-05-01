“Only a ban will work” – Ex-Chelsea star urges FA to take action against ‘bad behaviour’ from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton has called for the FA to hand Jurgen Klopp a ban after the Liverpool's manager's latest antics on the touchline. He reckons that the German will not change unless he's charged, as things have continued for too long.

Klopp celebrated Digo Jota's later winner in the face of the fourth official and was the talking point for a lot of pundits. He hurt his hamstring in the process but did manage to pick up a booking after referee Paul Tierney found advised by his fellow official.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Sutton called for the FA to not let the episode go by without any punishment. Calling for a ban, he wrote:

"Yet again we're talking about Klopp's bad behaviour and the foul example he is setting for the millions of influential fans watching from home. This goes all the way down to grassroots, where referees who give up their Saturdays and Sundays for little in return are abused for their trouble."

He added:

"Profiles don't get much bigger than Klopp's, and you hope he will have cringed when watching back the footage of him flying towards Brooks and pulling his hamstring. The Football Association need to get a grip on all this. A slap on the wrist will not do. A fine isn't enough of a deterrent. Only a ban will work."

PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board) has confirmed that it's looking into the incident.

Jurgen Klopp hints at Paul Tierney's bias against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was furious with referee Paul Tierney after he called for a foul on Harry Kane. The free led to Tottenham's equaliser in the 93rd minute, but Jota ensured that Liverpool went home with all three points with a dramtic late winner.

However, Klopp was not pleased with the referee as he said (via LiverpoolECHO):

"How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah (before Tottenham's third goal)? We have our history with Tierney. I really don't know what he has against us; he has said there is no problems, but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me; I don't understand it. In England, nobody has to clarify these situations; it's really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Liverpool moved above Tottenham with the win and are now fifth in the league table. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United - who have a game in hand - by seven points, with five games to go.

