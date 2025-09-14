"Only cares about milking money out of Messi", "Liquidate the whole team" - Fans slam Inter Miami as Lionel Messi's side lose 3-0 against Charlotte

Inter Miami fans have hit out at the club after Lionel Messi and co. suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC. The Herons lost 3-0 at the Bank of America Stadium, marking their second such defeat in quick succession this season.

Javier Mascherano's side were short-handed for the game against Charlotte FC, who had picked up eight wins on the trot and amassed four points more than them. Injuries meant that Fafa Picault, Allen Obando, David Ruiz, and Baltasar Rodriguez were absent, while Luis Suarez was made to serve a ban for his actions in the Leagues Cup final.

Just like in the final against Seattle Sounders two weeks ago, the Herons were well-beaten, and Lionel Messi could do little to spare their blushes. The 38-year-old missed a penalty with the game scoreless, and Charlotte FC had the ball in the back of the net a few seconds later.

The fans were unhappy with the performance and turned on the club for how their affairs have been managed this season. A number of them took to X to call out the club in the aftermath of the defeat in Charlotte.

A fan accused the club of only being interested in making money off of Lionel Messi, and pointed at the lack of quality in the squad as evidence.

sohom @AwaaraHoon @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue A club that only cares about milking money out of Messi and doesn’t care about football or winning trophies. Just look at the squad, the signings make, the clueless coach. Why even bother playing, dissolve this club at this point.

Another fan was of the opinion that the team needs to be liquidated.

LIONN @ayo_lionn @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue Liquidate the whole team please

A fan pointed out that the team is very bad.

🔥GSH_27🏀 @gsheverything @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue That team is extremely bad

Another fan knocked the team's tactics and questioned the recruitment.

Sharkus80 @Sharkus80 @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue Rank rotten. The Higher ups at the club have a lot to answer for, the recruitment's been terrible, you should always build from the back. I honestly think I'd do a better job than Mascherano. I've seen 4 year olds organise crayons better than he organises a team, honking again

A fan called out coach Mascherano, pointing out that Inter Miami's former coach was better.

M Rashid @MRashid14291847 @InterMiamiCF @FLBlue Mascharano has no tactics, he is still repeating what he showed the Argentina junior team before. Martino had better tactics than this.

Inter Miami have now suffered back-to-back defeats, having also lost the Leagues Cup final to Seattle Sounders. They have won just one of their last five MLS games and are now in eighth place, 11 points off the pace with four games in hand.

Toklomati treble sinks Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Charlotte FC star Idan Toklomati scored thrice as his side claimed a convincing 3-0 win at home to Inter Miami in their MLS clash. The home side extended their winning run to nine games as they handed Lionel Messi and his teammates a second straight defeat.

Lionel Messi had the chance to open the scoring after his side was awarded a penalty, but his poor panenka attempt was foiled in the 32nd minute. Charlotte FC went on to take the lead within two minutes, with Toklomati sweeping home a cross in the 34th minute.

Toklomati doubled his and his side's tally just two minutes into the second half as he finished off a cross into the penalty area. Inter Miami were reduced to ten men in the 79th minute when Tomas Aviles received a second booking. Toklomati completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute from the penalty spot after a Sergio Busquets foul on Wilfried Zaha.

