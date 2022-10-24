“Only football can throw up these strange events” – Pundit reacts to Taiwo Awoniyi inflicting ‘embarrassing’ defeat on his former club Liverpool

Former Premier League footballer Garth Crooks has shared his thoughts on Taiwo Awoniyi scoring against his former club Liverpool. The Nigerian international currently plays as a striker for Nottingham Forest and featured in his side's 1-0 defeat over the Merseyside outfit on 22 October.

Awoniyi began his Premier League career after joining Liverpool in the summer of 2015 as an 18-year-old. However, the young talent found it difficult to break into the first team at Anfield and spent loan spells at various clubs over the years.

He finally completed a permanent transfer away from the English giants last year and joined Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin. Nottingham Forest then paid a club-record fee of £17 million to secure Awoniyi's signature this summer.

Forest set a new British record with a whopping 21 signings in the summer window.

Awoniyi came up against his former outfit Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. The Nigerian forward found the back of the net early in the second half, securing all three points for Forest.

Following the encounter, Crooks pointed out the irony that Awoniyi must have previously dreamed of scoring for the Merseyside outfit but has now handed them a 1-0 defeat.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"Being employed by a top professional club without ever making the grade can take some getting over. Taiwo Awoniyi must have dreamt about scoring for Liverpool as a youngster but left without playing a single game."

"He could never have imagined that one day he would inflict one of the club's most embarrassing defeats. Only football can throw up these strange events."

Praising Forest's performance in the fixture, he added:

“Nottingham Forest have shown grit and determination the moment they stepped into the Premier League. What they didn't possess was belief and ingenuity. With more of the same, it might be a very interesting second half to the season for Forest.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides assessment of his side's performance in 1-0 defeat against Forest

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided a candid assessment of his side's performance following the 1-0 defeat to Forest. He said (per the club's official website):

"I think this game was decided in six or seven situations, one was the set piece they used and the other situations with the set pieces we didn't use. That it will be a difficult game for us was clear. Away, Nottingham not in a great situation and [a] super-intense week for us, two super-intense games, [we] had to change late."

"So it was clear that we have to be ready to put a big fight in. The boys did. But how we cannot score from the set pieces, I have no idea. That's it now, pretty much. So the performance I can explain, the result not really, to be honest."

