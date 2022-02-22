"Only Man City have got more points than him" - Rio Ferdinand defends Ralf rangnick's work at Manchester United

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Ralf Rangnick has done a decent job since taking over the reins at Manchester United.

Rangnick has received plenty of criticism for his side's lack of consistency after a bright start with him as interim boss. However, the Red Devils slowly seem to be getting back on track. They picked up consecutive Premier League wins over Brighton and Hove Albion (2-0 at home) and Leeds United (4-2 away) last week.

Since the German took charge of the club on an interim basis, they have picked up 25 points from 12 matches with seven wins, four draws and just a solitary defeat. However, their unceremonious exit from the FA Cup on penalties against Middlesbrough has been repeatedly held against Rangnick.

Ferdinand, however, believes the Manchester United interim boss is doing well at the helm of his former club. He told the Vibe with Five podcast (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"There's a real Debbie Downer on Rangnick and Man United at the moment. Yes, I think the fixture list while he's been there has been quite favourable to Man United, but only Man City have picked up more points since he's come in."

The Englishman added:

"So he can't be doing as badly as the way it's spoken about in the media. In terms of points, you have to say he's a pass at the moment. Everyone's saying Liverpool are flying and 'oh my god it's championship winning form,' they haven't had as many points in the bag as Rangnick in his term since he's been here."

Overall, United have played 15 matches under Rangnick, recording eight wins, five draws and two losses.

Manchester United's upcoming run of fixtures a litmus test for Ralf Rangnick

The win against arch-rivals Leeds, which took Manchester United into fourth in the Premier League standings, was a crucial victory for Rangnick. However, the 63-year-old and his side have no time to rest as they brace for a testing run of fixtures.

The Red Devils take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie tomorrow (February 22). Diego Simeone's men will pose a difficult challenge at the Wanda Metropolitano despite struggling in La Liga this season.

Manchester United will then host Watford over the weekend before contesting two high-profile league fixtures that could define their season. They will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 6 before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on March 12.

This will be followed by the second leg of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

Rangnick will look to guide his troops to favorable results in all five matches as we near the business end of the season.

