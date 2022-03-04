"Only a matter of time" - Paul Robinson feels Liverpool player won't be happy playing 'second fiddle' and could push for move

Paul Robinson feels it is only a matter of time before Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher begins to grow restless at Anfield.

According to Robinson, Kelleher is a young keeper who has done well and hence will be keen to get regular game time sooner rather than later. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Every time he has played he has done exceptionally well. There will come a time where he will not settle for being number two anymore. He has shown that he is good enough to be a number one.”

Robinson also praised Klopp for backing Kelleher to play in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

“Jurgen Klopp clearly realises that because he gave him an opportunity in the final. Klopp could have quite easily played Alisson in the final but he believed in Kelleher.”

The former England goalkeeper feels Kelleher showed his worth in the summit clash against the Blues and will now demand more at Anfield.

“The young lad didn’t let his manager down either. He proved he is good enough at the top level. It is only a matter of time before he wants to leave. He won’t be happy playing second fiddle.”

Robinson concluded by speaking about his own experience at Leeds United and feels it is unsatisfactory for players when they are benched despite playing well.

“It happened to me at Leeds. I had a run of 20-odd games and then got taken out of the team. I didn’t want to sit on the bench after tasting that much football. You can only be happy for so long being the second choice. I really like Kelleher, I think he is an incredible young talent.”

Kelleher will get more chances for Liverpool this season

Kelleher has kept four cleansheets in nine games across competitions so far this season. The Irish goalkeeper is expected to get a few more matches under his belt as Liverpool are still alive in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has strictly used Alisson Becker for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Kelleher, meanwhile, has been allowed to start in domestic cup tournaments. He also got a taste of the Premier League action when Alisson was ruled out earlier this season.

