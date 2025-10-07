"Only a matter of time before things come to an end" – Paul Scholes claims Ruben Amorim is getting 'too much time' at Manchester United

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes thinks that Ruben Amorim is getting too much time at the club despite inconsistent results. During a recent episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes said that Ruben Amorim's time at Old Trafford could end soon, especially after their 3-1 loss to Brentford.

He revealed that it wasn't until the Brentford game that he thought the former Sporting CP head coach deserved the sack. The United legend said (via GOAL):

"I feel like with Ruben Amorim, it's got to the point where we don't want to talk about sacking managers all the time, and Manchester United do give managers enough time."

"He'll never get booed by the fans, and it wasn't until the Brentford game that I thought, 'He's getting a little bit too much time,' and it feels like it's only a matter of time before things come to an end," he added.

Currently 10th in the Premier League table, the Red Devils have won only three out of their seven games. They have already recorded losses against Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford and will face defending champions Liverpool in their next league game on Sunday, October 19, at Anfield.

Meanwhile, they are also out of the EFL Cup following their penalty shootout loss to Grimsby Town in the second round in August.

Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper in January: Reports

According to CaughtOffside (via Sport), Manchester United have joined the race to sign Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the January transfer window next year. The German goalkeeper was expected to leave La Blaugrana in the summer but ended up staying in Spain after a back surgery.

Barcelona, who signed Joan Garcia during the summer transfer window, are keen to sell the German custodian. However, Ter Stegen has been adamant to stay at the Catalan club to fight for his place. He also underwent back surgery for a recurring issue, which helped him regain the captaincy of the club.

Nevertheless, his future at Barcelona is still uncertain. The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring his situation in Catalonia since the last few weeks. The Red Devils were also reportedly keen on signing Ter Stegen in the summer, but the 33-year-old wanted to stay at La Blaugrana.

