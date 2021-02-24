"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy Erling Haaland" - Mino Raiola 

Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the most sought-after transfer targets in Europe, following his incredible performances for Borussia Dortmund over the last 14 months.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to Premier League sides Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, and Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Solskjaer on Haaland: "I keep in touch with Erling, it's great to see player he has become. He is a Dortmund player, we wish him well there. Let's see what life will bring later on."#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 24, 2021

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has now spoken about his client's status as a transfer target across the European 'super clubs'. According to Raiola, only a select few across the continent will be able to afford the player. Raiola also went on to compare his client to Formula 1 World No. 1 Lewis Hamilton.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England]," Raiola said.

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

The Italian, who is one of the most-known agents in world football, also claimed that there is 'always space' at the top clubs in Europe for Erling Haaland's 'extraordinary talents'.

"I don't think there is a correlation between the pandemic and a transfer for Erling Haaland," Raiola said. "For the extraordinary talents, there is always space."

Raiola continued to heap words of praise on his client, claiming that it is 'obvious' that Erling Haaland is one of football's future stars. He even compared him to the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling Haaland as one of those potential new stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level," the Italian said.

"He will be one of the stars of the next decade. We see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: 'How long can we still enjoy them?' So everyone is looking for the new generation," Raiola added.

And more... 👀 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2021

Mino Raiola has been in the news in England over the past few months because of his controversial comments regarding his client Paul Pogba. The agent claimed that Pogba was seeking a move away from Manchester United. The Italian, however, refuted claims that he destabilized Pogba or the Red Devils' performances with his comments.

"I just expressed an opinion, I didn't want to cause any problems," Raiola said. "I don't think that it destabilized anybody, because they had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league."

"You think big players like Paul Pogba - or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who won everything in his life - get destabilized by what Mino Raiola says? Come on, please. But I don't talk about it anymore. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is," Raiola added.