"Only missed playing with Cristiano" - Ronaldinho makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim when asked if he'd pick Messi or Ronaldo Nazario in his team

In a recent interview, Ronaldinho expressed his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario.

In the latest episode of AB Talks, the legendary Brazilian footballer was asked whether he would choose Messi or Ronaldo Nazario, both of whom are his former teammates, for his team.

Speaking on the matter, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner said:

"I have played with Messi and Ronaldo for a long time. The only one I didn't play with his Cristiano. I only missed playing with Cristiano."

When further asked on the topic, Ronaldinho added:

"Of course I'd go with Messi or Ronaldo. But since I never played with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [I want] to have that combination, to have that experience."

Ronaldinho played for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan during his legendary career. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil as well. Ronaldinho shared the pitch with Messi for Barcelona.

They played 80 games together, combining for nine goals. Messi's first professional goal, in fact, was assisted by Ronaldinho.

On the other hand, Ronaldinho shared the pitch 39 times with Ronaldo Nazario for Brazil and combined for two goals. He never played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo but faced him as an opponent when Real Madrid played AC Milan in the 2010–11 UEFA Champions League group stages.

Ronaldo scored to help Los Blancos beat the Rossoneri 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The other match between the two teams ended in a draw that season.

Ronaldinho was the star of world football before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took over

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of the modern era, Ronaldinho had his stint as the best player in the world.

His dazzling skill made fans idolize the Brazilian, and he won the 2005 Ballon d'Or as well. Ronaldinho vs Zinedine Zidane was the hot debate in world football at one point in time.

Ronaldinho's time at Barcelona, though, came to an end when Pep Guardiola took over at the Catalan club. The Brazilian was already on the decline, one might argue.

While statistically, he was never on the same level as Ronaldo and Messi, more often than not, his magical, skillful moments inside the football pitch left fans awestruck.