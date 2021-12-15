"Only one who is going to play every week" - Darren Bent names Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's successor as Arsenal captain

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would be the ideal choice to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain.

Bent wants the next Arsenal captain to play every single week. The former Tottenham forward feels that if Kieran Tierney can guarantee consistency then he could have a shot but otherwise it should be Ramsdale.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via the Mirror), Darren Bent said:

"I'd probably say Ramsdale. If Tierney could guarantee that he’s going to play every single week, then yeah, but other than him it’s got to be Ramsdale as he’s the only player who’s going to play every single week. When I think about Arsenal captain, I think Ramsdale has that presence that others don't."

It is worth noting that Aaron Ramsdale has only been at Arsenal for four months. The 23-year-old shot-stopper was signed in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £25 million from Sheffield United.

Ramsdale has been one of Arsenal's best players this season. The goalkeeper has bailed out the Gunners on numerous occasions due to his outstanding ability to make acrobatic saves. It was especially notable against Leicester City when he made some amazing saves to help secure a 2-0 win for Arsenal.

Arsenal have decided to remove Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain

Arsenal have decided to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club's captaincy on disciplinary grounds. The 32-year-old forward was first left out of the squad for the game against Southampton before having the armband taken off him. Aubameyang will also not feature when Arsenal host West Ham United in the Premier League in midweek.

According to the Mirror, four players have been touted to take over from Aubameyang as Arsenal captain. These include the likes of Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsdale. However, amongst them, Tierney is the favorite to be given the armband for the rest of the season.

The ex-Arsenal skipper has had a poor season on the pitch as well. As things stand, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only scored four league goals for the Gunners in 14 appearances. However, he did score a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Prior to his downfall, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of Arsenal's most important players in their post-Wenger era. The forward played a vital role in helping the Gunners win the 2020 FA Cup and the Community Shield under Mikel Arteta.

