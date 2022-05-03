“Only one man for me” - Rio Ferdinand names ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool superstar as his Premier League Player of the Year

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as his Premier League Player of the Year.

The former England international heaped praise on the Egyptian superstar for his immense contribution towards Liverpool's fantastic season so far. Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and Salah has been an important player for the Anfield outfit.

The Liverpool number 11 has is leading both scoring charts as well as the assists chart in the Premier League with 22 goals and 13 assists in 32 league games.

Ferdinand has claimed that Salah has made a difference for the Reds on a weekly basis, which is why he should be the awarded Premier League Player of the Year. Ferdinand said on his Youtube channel:

“There’s only one man for me, I have to be honest, he’s been decisive. He has the most goals and the most assists in the league, you can’t go against that. It’s Mo Salah. He’s been ridiculous."

"You can see fear in defenders when he’s on the pitch, he does every part of the game really well. His finishing, he does all types of finishes. You just look at the goals and assists, that is enough to say he’s the most decisive player in this league.”

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC



- 190 games.

- 119 goals.

- 47 assists.



166 G/A in 190 Premier League games Mo Salah in the Premier League:- 190 games.- 119 goals.- 47 assists.166 G/A in 190 Premier League games Mo Salah in the Premier League: - 190 games.- 119 goals.- 47 assists. 166 G/A in 190 Premier League games 👑

Salah recently bagged his second Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award. The 29-year-old previously won one PFA Players' Player of the Year and two PFA Fans' Player of the Year awards.

He was once the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Season accolade as well, which was back in the 2017-18 season.

Mohamed Salah continues to make things happen for Liverpool

When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma back in 2017, no one would have believed that he would become one of the best players in the world at Anfield.

However, the Egyptian King made an impact at the Merseyside club and has not looked back since. Salah continues to remain Jurgen Klopp's most trusted weapon up front and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah is tempted by the idea of a transfer to PSG, according to The Telegraph Mohamed Salah is tempted by the idea of a transfer to PSG, according to The Telegraph 👀 https://t.co/Zg9bKNbdrt

So far in his Liverpool career, the forward has scored a total of 155 goals while producing 61 assists in 248 games.

Jurgen Klopp has a major headache to resolve with Salah's contract up for expiry in the summer of 2023. The Egyptian's future still seems to be up in the air and it's not looking promising for the club as one of their best players is about to enter the final year of his deal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar