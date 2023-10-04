“Only player in history to complete football” - Argentina superstar pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez lavished praise on Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, claiming the ex-Barcelona star to be an inspiration both as a footballer and as a person.

Martinez and Messi played crucial roles in the South American nation's World Cup success in Qatar last year. After the 36-year-old managed a brace to help his side to a 3-3 scoreline in the final against France, Martinez saved a penalty in the shootout, ensuring Argentina won the tournament.

The two have played beside one another on 28 occasions for La Albiceleste. Praising his national team captain, Martinez said (via All About Argentina):

"Messi represents what an Argentine is. Family-oriented, he gives everything for his children and his wife. He loves football, he gives everything on the field. The example, the role model to follow is Messi. Being the most famous in the world, that he loves his family and takes care of his children as much as he does is a source of pride."

He added:

“He is the first and only player in history to complete the football. He finishes his career as an idol, not only as a player but as a person."

Messi's achievements in the footballing universe are second to none. He's a seven-time Ballon d'Or, three-time UEFA Champions League, and 10-time La Liga winner.

Off the field, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star is often spotted posting images of his wife and children on social media. He also spoke about his family smoothly adapting to life in the USA following his decision to join Inter Miami in the summer.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami so far?

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest names in the footballing world, decided to exit Europe after a largely successful career in the continent this summer. He joined Inter Miami of the MLS on a two-and-half-year deal that sees him with the Herons till December 2025.

Since joining the club, Messi has been incredibly important to the Miami-based outfit's success. They won the Leagues Cup, where the Barcelona legend bagged 10 goals and an assist in seven appearances. So far, the 36-year-old forward has netted 11 times across all competitions while providing five assists for Inter Miami.

However, Messi has struggled for fitness ever since he returned from international duty in mid-September. He only appeared once in the club's 4-0 win against Toronto on September 20 after completing international duty.