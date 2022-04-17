"Only players who can take credit from this performance" - Don Hutchison says only 4 players played well for Manchester United against Norwich

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has said that only a few Manchester United players 'can take credit' after their 3-2 win over Norwich City.

He named four players who were good in the game that United barely won against the bottom-placed team in the Premier League on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Red Devils pick up three crucial points after yet another disappointing performance overall. The Portuguese scored twice within 32 minutes before Kieran Dowell halved the deficit in extra time in the first half. Teemu Pukki then equalisedfor Norwich before Ronaldo scored the winner off a free-kick.

While it was a game United eventually won, they were quite open at the back as they allowed Norwich to make 15 attempts on goal.

Speaking on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, Hutchison slammed most of the United players' displays on the day. However, he also picked out four players who he thought were good, saying:

"At 2-2 Norwich were by far the best side, they needed Ronaldo's hat trick to get them out of trouble. They were lazy, they played like schoolchildren, Manchester United only wanted to play when they had the ball, they weren't interested in running around when Norwich had the ball, defensively all over the place....."

He added:

"The only players who can take credit from this performance in my humble opinion are De Gea in goal he made a crucial save, he's probably been their player of the season; I would then say Ronaldo obviously because he got a hat trick, Anthony Elanga was good in the first half, flashes of brilliance from Paul Pogba."

Manchester United back in top foue race with Norwich win

With three crucial points against Norwich, Manchester United are now fifth in the Premier League table. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Red Devils are level on points and goal difference with sixth-placed Arsenal, being ahead only on goals scored (52-45).

United's next two games are against Liverpool at Anfield and Arsenal at the Emirates. If they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four this season, they will need to put in a much better shift than they did against Norwich.

