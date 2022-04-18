“Only a question of time” – Jurgen Klopp shares opinion on Salah going through ‘completely normal’ spell at Liverpool 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not alarmed by Mohamed Salah's lack of goals of late. The German tactician believes the 29-year-old winger will return to his best very soon.

Klopp feels that such spells are normal in a footballer's career. Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Manchester United on 19 April, Klopp stated the following (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's a completely normal spell he is going through. We've spoken about the physical demands. I liked the game against City a lot, it was a really good football game, only a question of time before he scores again. He's been close enough a couple of times. We have had plenty of talks over the time we have worked together and at this specific moment there is no need to talk about the situation, just the normal stuff about what he has to do in the game and all these kind of things."

Mohamed Salah is currently undergoing a bit of a barren run in front of goal. The Egyptian superstar has gone three matches without a goal in the Premier League. He even failed to score against Benfica over two legs in the Champions League quarterfinals and against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals.

Mohamed Salah's lack of goals has not hindered Liverpool's progress this season, though. The Reds have reached the semifinals of the Champions League and the final of the FA Cup.

Despite his goalless run, Salah continues to remain Liverpool's top goalscorer this season. The winger has managed to score 28 goals and provide 11 assists in 41 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. He is also currently leading the Golden Boot charts in the Premier League with 20 league goals this season.

Liverpool need a win to maintain pressure on league leaders Manchester City

Liverpool need a positive result against fierce rivals Manchester United to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the standings, one point behind Man City with seven games remaining this season.

It is worth mentioning that the Merseyside club have a chance of temporarily topping the Premier League charts if they do not lose to United. Manchester City will play Brighton & Hove Albion a day later than the Reds in the Premier League.

The Reds played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with City at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April. However, the draw kept City in the ascendancy for the title race.

