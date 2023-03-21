"Only thing keeping him relevant" - Manchester United attacker Antony gets dubbed 'fidget spinner' as he performs notorious skill move for Brazil 

Manchester United winger Antony wasn't listening to haters when he pulled off his trademark spin skill while training with the Brazilian national team. Footage of the Selecao man performing his 'AnTOURny' skill has been met with backlash from fans.

Antony has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford following an £86 million move from Ajax. He has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 30 games across competitions, scoring against Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, he has been at the end of criticism due to his playing style. He was slammed by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes after pulling off his notorious spin in a UEFA Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol. Scholes said (via UtdReport):

"It's just ridiculous. It's showboating, What is he thinking? — I think he needs that (showboating) kicking out of him."

Scholes was just one of many pundits who have found fault with Antony's showboating this season. But the Selecao attacker has continuously defended himself. He posted an Instagram story explaining why he performs in such a way:

“We (Brazilians) are known for our art. And I won’t stop doing what got me to where I am!”

Antony may have drawn the ire of his haters once again as he was spotted performing his spin move in training with Brazil. The South Americans face Morocco in a friendly on Saturday (March 25).

One fan reacted by claiming that Antony was trying to stay relevant:

"Only thing keeping him relevant."

Another fan mocked the Brazilian for his price tag and gave him a harsh nickname:

"100m for a Fidget spinner."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Selecao winger's showboating during training:

France boss disappointed with Manchester United's Raphael Varane following international retirement

Varane called time on his international career in February.

Manchester United defender Varane, 29, announced his international retirement in February.

His decision came as a surprise given his age and prominent role he had under Didier Deschamps. The former Real Madrid man earned 93 caps, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and reaching the final four years later.

Deschamps has admitted that he's not happy with Varane's decision but is trying to put himself in the defender's shoes, telling RMC Sport:

"I try to put myself in his (Varane) shoes."

He continued:

"He is sufficiently thoughtful, composed, and he does not make a decision like that overnight. It is not something I'm happy about, but it's everyone's situation that you can make a decision like that. I respect it."

Deschamps understands the demands of high-level football, with Varane set to concentrate on club football with Manchester United. He has featured 27 times across competitions this season, helping the Red Devils keep ten clean sheets.

