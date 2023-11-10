"Only today my friend” - Lucas Paqueta imitates Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid superstar responds 

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta sent Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham a message after imitating his celebration.

Paqueta scored the winner in the Hammers' 1-0 win against Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 9). The Brazilian midfielder volleyed home a superb pass from James Ward-Prowse.

The 26-year-old ran towards the home support at the London Stadium and held his arms out. It held similarities to the celebration Bellingham has produced throughout the early stages of his Real Madrid career.

Paqueta touched on this by sending a message to Bellingham on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"(Jude Bellingham) Only today my friend."

The Real Madrid superstar responded to Paqueta by reposting the story and adding laughing and handshaking emojis. The England international is clearly having a huge influence on world football following his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paqueta isn't the only athlete to copy Bellingham's celebration as tennis star Carlos Alcarez did so back in September. The Spaniard celebrated a quarterfinal victory in the US Open by replicating Los Blancos' new no.5's trademark celebration.

Bellingham has made waves since arriving at Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He's scored an incredible 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 games across competitions.

Ex-West Ham hero Joe Cole explains why Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is the perfect player

Joe Cole thinks Jude Bellingham is the ideal footballer.

Joe Cole heaped massive praise on Bellingham this week by insisting he's the ideal footballer. The former West Ham and Chelsea winger thinks only injuries can stop the 20-year-old from reaching the top of world football (via Express):

"He’s just the one - I have no problem saying that about him. The only thing that can stop Jude Bellingham is injuries. If you made a footballer in a lab, you would make Jude Bellingham - he ticks every box."

Bellingham enjoyed an incredible past year, becoming Dortmund's protagonist following Erling Haaland's departure. He bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions, winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year award.

The 6ft 1ins attacking midfielder boasts pace, agility, power, and an eye for goal which has punished defenders in La Liga this season. He's La Liga's top scorer with 10 goals in 11 games and many expect him to continue his rich vein of form.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both left Europe, with their seats atop European football now vacated. Bellingham is producing performances that merit him potentially being one of their heirs.