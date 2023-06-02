"Only two goals is not enough, it’s not good" - Wout Weghorst disappointed by his lack of goals for Manchester United since January

On-loan Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst has expressed his disappointment with not being able to score regularly for his current team.

Weghorst joined the Red Devils on a temporary deal until the end of the season from parent club Burnley in January. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, United needed a striker and the Dutchman was signed after his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, he has lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, scoring just twice in 30 appearances across all competitions. Weghorst has been criticized by fans and experts alike, and has now owned up to his lack of production in the final third.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, June 3, he told the Red Devils' media team (as quoted by the Express):

“I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is. I always give my best.”

The forward continued:

“Of course, for me as a striker, only two goals is not enough. It’s not good. That's just the only thing for me that's disappointing, because I know I'm capable to do it.”

Weghorst concluded:

“I scored a lot in the past, but all the other parts of the football contribution, in helping with the team pressure and work ethic, link-up play, I think I’ve developed myself there again and I could help the team and be important for them. Let's keep the goal for Saturday.

“Let's do it that way. So let’s believe in it and let’s make it a really positive week and fully believe that Saturday is going to be our day and maybe also going to be my day and just believe in it. Hopefully we can create a nice memory again.”

Despite his struggles, Weghorst stated that he has had a "great experience" at Manchester United. It's worth noting that he won the first trophy of his senior career in February this year when the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Wout Weghorst permanently - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has repeatedly picked Wout Weghorst despite his struggles this season due to his link-up play and pressing. However, the Red Devils look set to pursue a goalscorer in this summer transfer window after scoring just 58 Premier League goals.

According to the Daily Mail, United are unlikely to sign the Dutchman on a permanent deal this summer. Both he and Marcel Sabitzer, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich in January, are expected to return to their parent clubs. The FA Cup final is likely to be their final games for the club.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of high-profile strikers in recent weeks. This includes S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

