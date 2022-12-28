"Only way to come out" - Marcus Rashford sends message to Manchester United teammates after Nottingham Forest win

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford believes they need to keep up their work ethic and follow the manager's tactics if they are to start winning trophies again.

Rashford enjoyed some success in his initial few seasons with the first team. He won the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal in 2016 before lifting the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League the following year. However, United have since gone five successive seasons without silverware.

Rashford believes the team can break out of their slump and get back to winning major honors if they get a few things right. The Englishman's comments came on the back of Manchester United's win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, December 27.

When asked if he's confident about the Red Devils winning trophies again, he told the BBC's Match of the Day (via @UtdDistrict on Twitter):

"That's the main aim. It's an ambition that we've had for a while. When I first came into the team we had a good start, we won three or four trophies in the first couple of years."

Rashford added:

"Since then we were in a difficult patch but the only way to come out of it is to keep working hard and we have to keep listening to the manager and the staff, play the football he wants to play and win games."

Marcus Rashford impresses as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest

Marcus Rashford was superb in Manchester United's return to Premier League action on Tuesday. He led the Red Devils to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as they moved to fifth in the league standings, just a point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 19th minute, lashing a right-footed attempt into the top corner from Christian Eriksen's smart corner. The Englishman then picked up a ball over the top before chopping onto his right foot and assisting Anthony Martial for United's second three minutes later.

He forced a good save from Forest custodian Wayne Hennessey in the second half, while also playing his part in some of his side's best forays forward. Rashford was eventually substituted in the 86th minute and received cheers from Old Trafford for his splendid display.

He has now scored 10 goals in 21 matches across all competitions in the ongoing campaign, already doubling his tally from last season. Erik ten Hag seems to have unlocked the best version of Rashford, which will be massively encouraging for Manchester United and their fans.

