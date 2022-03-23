“Only way to get out of situations like this is to work even harder” – Phil Neville responds after Inter Miami suffer 3-1 defeat to Cincinnati in MLS

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has explained what his side need to do to pick up form after their 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday.

Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and provided one assist during the game. He set up Ronald Matarrita, who assisted his side's other two goals.

The pressure has started to pile on Neville as David Beckham's club now sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS, with only one point. They also have a poor minus eight-goal difference, which is the worst return in the entire league.

Neville said after the game:

"In any walk of life, in my experience, the only way to get out of situations like this is to work even harder -- to run more, play more football.

"We are a young team and I don't want to use that as an excuse, but this young team needs to get up to speed with each other.

"The confidence needs to come back because we need to start picking up points and winning games of football -- and the only way we're going to get confidence is by winning games of football."

Inter Miami are struggling in the MLS

Founded in 2018, Inter Miami are relatively new to America's elite division. However, they have been struggling to find form.

Last season, they had a points-per-game record of 1.04, which was the 19th-worst in the MLS.

However, owner David Beckham believes that the club will soon be on top as they will attract some of the world's best players and managers. He said in 2014:

"We will want to bring some of the best players in football to Miami. I’ve seen what it means when you bring great players into a team. I’m talking about the Heat (Miami Heat).

"That’s the fortunate thing about my career, the teams I played for and with. Players are already interested in Miami.”

Phil Neville was appointed Inter Miami manager in January 2018 after stepping down from his role as England Women's coach.

Although he has been at the club for just over a year, there has already been speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Potential candidates to replace him include Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes, Roberto Carlos and one of the most successful MLS managers of all time, Bruce Arena.

