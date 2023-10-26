"Open doors of the National Team" - Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's chances of playing for Argentina in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lionel Messi has cemented his legendary status with the Argentina national team, having been triumphant in the Copa America, Finalissima, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has enjoyed consistent call-ups for the senior squad, but Under-20 coach Javier Mascherano has now discussed Messi potentially playing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Javier Mascherano weighed in on the matter, talking about Lionel Messi's chances of joining the young squad on their journey to France. He said (via TyC Sports):

"If he wants to play he is welcome, but first we have to qualify. The doors of the National Team are open to him to do what he wants, that's the reality. My relationship with him is one of great friendship and I would love it."

However, Argentina's U-20 contingent must first secure their ticket by navigating through a thorny Pre-Olympic Zone B. They will have to face off against Paraguay, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. However, the regulations do permit the addition of three over-age players, an allowance that could include Lionel Messi.

It's not just Mascherano who sees the allure of having Messi at the Olympic Games. Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President said (via TyC Sports):

"It would be fantastic if Messi could be there. He could set the record of being the only footballer to have won two golds and the World Cup."

Messi has already won Olympic gold once with Argentina in 2008 in Beijing.

Antonio warns against 'Scandal' if Erling Haaland fails to clinch 2023 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is putting his weight behind Erling Haaland for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, in spite of Lionel Messi's exploits at the World Cup. Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio stated that ignoring Haaland's phenomenal treble-winning season would be nothing short of a "scandal."

Antonio said (via GOAL):

"I understand Messi winning the World Cup is massive, but you can't look past a treble-winning team and what Haaland bought to that, breaking records. He deserves that Ballon d'Or. If he doesn't get it then it's a scandal."

While Messi's triumphant World Cup campaign with Argentina has put him firmly in the running for his eighth Ballon d'Or, Antonio believes Haaland deserves the honor for his 51-goal season with City.The towering forward is on the shortlist along with the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and City teammate Rodri.

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for Monday, October 30, time will tell whether Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, or someone else entirely will snag the coveted award.