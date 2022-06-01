"Opened direct talks with Barcelona" - Fabrizio Romano provides key update as Manchester United push to sign €85 million-rated star 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to the Red Devils despite the summer transfer window not even having opened yet.

United are set for a huge overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag, who knows De Jong from their time together at Ajax.

Romano reports that Ten Hag will try and convince the 25-year-old to make the switch.

The midfielder is keen to remain at Barcelona and play Champions League football.

The Red Devils cannot offer Champions League football having failed to finish in the top four.

Romano also reports that although there is no official bid as of yet, United are willing to press ahead once again given Barcelona's financial fair play restrictions.

The fee Barca are demanding for De Jong is €85 million and even if Blaugrana manager Xavi wants to keep him, they would accept such an offer.

Gerard Romero had previously reported that by May 31 it would almost a certainty that the Dutchman would be headed to Old Trafford.

Despite speculation being played down at the time, he reports that the deal is still 'very hot'.

Manchester United will be looking to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who are set to depart this summer.

Why is Erik ten Hag determined to bring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United?

Manchester United are eager to snap up the Dutchman

Despite Frenkie de Jong stating his desire to remain at the Nou Camp, Manchester United are not backing down from their pursuit.

Erik ten Hag's past success with the midfielder can be attributed to the club's move for the 25-year-old.

The pair won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup during their time together at Ajax.

They also had success in the Champions League, with Ajax having made the semifinals of the competition in 2019.

De Jong's development into one of Europe's most renowned midfielders took place under Ten Hag's tutelage.

The Dutch midfielder has since gone on to make 139 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 33 goals and contributing 43 assists.

Ten Hag possibly views De Jong as the catalyst for his Old Trafford revolution this summer as he is not backing down from trying to convince the player.

The main issue lies with the Premier League side's lack of Champions League football after their calamitous season last time out.

