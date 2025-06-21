"Opposite to each other" - Louis Saha picks Lionel Messi quality that Cristiano Ronaldo is jealous about not having for himself

Louis Saha has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would have loved to have Lionel Messi's agility. The former Manchester United and Everton striker believes that the Portuguese superstar would have been even better if he had the characteristic to go with his physique.
Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda (via BetSelect), Saha said that Ronaldo made up for his lack of agility by dominating in the air. He added that the Portuguese superstar's athleticism helped him jump like a basketball player, noting:
"One of those weaknesses or strengths has built the strength or weakness of the other. The body of Cristiano, the size, the speed, the strength, that is something Messi could have been jealous of. But Messi has the agility because of his smaller size. The amazing quality he has is based on his size. Cristiano is the same. He would say he’d love to have Messi’s agility. But he can play on his own. He can go in the air and nobody can challenge him, it’s like he’s a basketball player.
"If you want to push Messi, he won't fall down. He's a beast. He understood that if he wanted to be good, his technique needed to be balanced. But Cristiano, with his physique, can conquer from the air, conquer the strike from 40 yards, and score, and do amazing things with his athleticism. So both of those guys managed to optimize what they have - opposite to each other."
Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching 1000 goals in his career, and is currently on 938. Lionel Messi is close behind with 866 goals in his senior career.
Cristiano Ronaldo is jealous of Lionel Messi, claimed Barcelona legend
Former Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015, claiming that the Real Madrid legend was jealous of Lionel Messi. He believed that the Portuguese superstar's ego did not help him realize it and said (via ESPN):
"Everyone knows it. There is a reason for that. The problem is when you do not recognise it. And often your own ego kills you. I believe [Cristiano] is jealous. And you cannot compare a myth with a player nearing the end of his career."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the world of football in the 2010s, taking home the majority of the Ballon d'Or awards. The Argentine won the France Football award eight times, while the Portuguese superstar won it five times in his career.