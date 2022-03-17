Osasuna vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

In La Liga action on Saturday, Osasuna will play host to Levante at the El Sadar Stadium.

While Levante remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, Osasuna could move into the top half of the table with all three points.

Osasuna were denied a second consecutive win last weekend as they fell to a 4-0 loss away to Barcelona. That followed a 1-0 victory over Villarreal, which snapped their two-game losing streak.

With 35 points from 28 games, Osasuna are 11th in the La Liga table, level on points with tenth-placed Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Levante put on a resilient performance, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Espanyol in their last outing. They head into Saturday’s game with just one defeat in their last five games, claiming two wins and two draws.

However, Levante remain rooted to the bottom of the league table with 19 points from 18 games, six points off 17th-placed Granada.

Osasuna vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming nine wins in their last 19 meetings.

Levante have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The spoils were shared in a goalless draw in December’s reverse fixture.

Levante have struggled to get going away from home; they have the division’s second-worst record with just one win and three draws in 14 away games.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are ranked 18th at home this season, picking up 15 points (three wins and six draws) in 14 games.

Osasuna vs Levante Prediction

With two wins and as many draws in their last five games, Levante have commenced a late charge away from the relegation zone.

Next up for them are an Osasuna side currently out of sorts, losing three of their last four games. Considering the same, Levante could frustrate their hosts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Levante.

Osasuna vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in seven of the last eight meetings between the teams since 2012.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Osasuna have managed just two clean sheets in nine home games, while Levante have kept only one away from home this season.)

