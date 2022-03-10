“Other managers should take a leaf out of his book” – Gabby Agbonlahor highlights Mikel Arteta's passion during Arsenal’s win over Watford 

Gabby Agbonlahor has been full of praise for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and highlighted the Spanish manager's passion on the touchline. The north London side defeated Watford 3-2 on Sunday but the game had its fair share of controversies. According to some, the third Arsenal goal should not have stood.

Arsenal boss Arteta ran out of his technical area and picked the ball up after it went out for a throw-in and immediately handed it to Bukayo Saka. Saka quickly took the throw-in and the Gunners scored through a thunderous strike from Gabriel Martinelli.

The fantastic goal from Martinelli turned out to be the decisive one, with Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko scoring a late second for the Hornets.

When asked about his verdict on the controversy, Agbonlahor claimed that Arteta's intervention was not 'a big deal'. He also insisted that he loves the passion the Spaniard shows on the touchline and that other managers should 'take a leaf out of his book'. The 35-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think it’s fine. If a ball boy was there, they would have thrown it anyway. It’s not a big deal. It shows his passion for the club and his passion as a manager. I loved it. Maybe other managers should take a leaf out of his book, those managers that sit down."

Arteta: "If you had asked me what I wanted to do here, I would have said that I would like to make the Emirates the toughest stadium to play at in England"

The former England international has also claimed that the 'screaming and shouting' of the Gunners boss helps the players to give their everything on the pitch. The 35-year-old added.

“Arteta’s always up and about like he’s playing. That livens you up when a manager is there screaming and shouting. If a manager is relaxed, the players can maybe take their foot off the gas. It’s definitely a good thing, 100 percent.”

Following their win at Vicarage Road, the Gunners now look to be in the driver's seat in their hunt for Champions League football.

They currently occupy the fourth spot with 48 points in 25 games. They have won their last four league games.

Mikel Arteta should be proud of his work at Arsenal

When Arteta took over at the Emirates, the Spaniard knew the adversities and the challenges he would have to encounter. It has not been an easy ride for the Gunners under their former captain. However, things look bright for them in the future.

I went back and watched Arteta's first press conference. He's done exactly what he said he would do.

The club have an exciting bunch of young players to look forward to and are close to clearing the deadwood of the squad. If Arsenal can keep up the good work, Champions League football will be back at the Emirates after a long wait of five years.

Arteta deserves most of the credit for that, as does the club's technical director Edu.

