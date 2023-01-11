"Other than Ronaldo and Messi there was no one better in the world" - Gareth Bale's former teammate heaps praise on Wales legend 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has heaped praise on Gareth Bale, comparing him to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former United States of America international believes the Welshman was up there with the two greats of this generation during the latter stages of his Premier League career.

Bale announced his retirement from football earlier this week in a lengthy post on his social media channels. The former Real Madrid man decided it was the right time to call it quits on his career.

Speaking to OLBG, Friedel claimed Bale was up there as one of the best just before his move to Real Madrid. The €100 million signing was chased by Manchester United as he lit up the league.

Friedel said:

"Other than Ronaldo and Messi, there was no one better in the world towards the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur and at Real Madrid. He was big, powerful, good in the air and with a great left foot. He had everything and he was one of the very best I've ever shared a pitch with. Gareth Bale lifted the level of everyone around him. He's a very mellow, nice guy. There's nothing to dislike about him."

Speaking about the injuries, Friedel added:

"He kept himself fit, although he had a sprinters' body so he did have a few injuries which was a shame. He had a really powerful sprint. But those injuries were not because he didn't live his life right, he lived his life perfectly well, although some coaches may say he liked golf a bit too much! I think you'd have to make a lot of phone calls to find someone with something bad to say about him."

Gareth Bale challenged Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Not many footballers can say that they reached the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Gareth Bale did that for a season.

He was a clutch player at Tottenham who always seemed to find a way to help his side win with late goals.

However, the issue has always remained about consistency as Bale has done it for a season, while Messi and Ronaldo have done it for two decades.

