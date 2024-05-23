"Other strikers were here and did not score 50 goals" – Al-Nassr sporting director praises Cristiano Ronaldo, takes sly dig at rival team's forward

Al-Nassr sporting director Marcelo Salazar has taken a cheeky dig at Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema while showering praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring form.

Since arriving on a free transfer in January 2023, Ronaldo has been in stupendous form for Al-Nassr. The 39-year-old has bagged 56 goals and provided 15 assists in 61 overall appearances for his club so far.

Benzema, on the other hand, has struggled to live up to the billing at Al-Ittihad. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, who is currently out with a muscle injury, has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 29 matches across all competitions for his Saudi club so far this campaign.

Recently, Salazar lauded Ronaldo and defended the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's form by comparing him with other strikers in the Saudi Pro League. He commented (h/t X/@MousaQi):

"At the age of 39, Cristiano scored 54 goals last year. People say, 'Oh, that was in the Saudi Pro League, but [Benzema] was here and did not score 50 goals. Other strikers were here and did not score 50 goals."

Ronaldo will next be in action for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against struggling Al-Riyadh in Riyadh on Thursday (May 23).

Diogo Dalot reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him recently grow as footballer

Speaking to his club's media team, Manchester United star Diogo Dalot opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on him during their time together at Old Trafford. He said:

"I had the life experience to work with someone who was completely obsessed about [focusing on recovery]. By being with him so much of the time, that passed on to me. Now, it's just something that's just part of me. I think I created this routine where I have to take some time every single day to recover, to work on my mental part as well, my physical part. It's all a routine now."

Dalot, who has been one of his team's better players this term, added:

"It's just trying to work on recovery, nutrition, all kinds of stuff that will make my body feel ready to play. Ultimately, our bodies are our tools; they're what we use to play football. I try to recover as fast as we can when the games are coming really fast."

Dalot, 25, will next feature for Manchester United in their FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at Wembley this Saturday (May 25).

Afterwards, the right-back will head to Germany with Portugal men's national team to play in the 2024 European Championship this June.