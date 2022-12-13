“Other than that, I really don’t think he needs to improve” – Mikael Silvestre explains what Arsenal star Bukayo Saka must do to become even better

Former Arsenal and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has advised Bukayo Saka to be more aggressive in order to become even better than he is right now.

Saka was arguably England's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice in four games. He was also the 'Player of the Match' in his team's 2-1 quarter-final defeat against France.

The Arsenal winger won a penalty which was converted by Harry Kane in the 54th minute against Les Bleus to draw his team level. However, the Three Lions lost after Kane missed a penalty six minutes from time after Olivier Giroud's headed goal in the 78th minute.

Saka is also a key component of manager Mikel Arteta's squad, with the Gunners currently leading the Premier League table after 14 games. The English winger has played in each of those games, scoring four times and assisting a further six goals.

Silvestre, however, believes the 21-year-old star can become even better as he told BettingExpert:

"Maybe Bukayo Saka is a bit too nice. He needs to be a bit more aggressive. He is extremely nice so he needs more aggressiveness in his game. He has improved in that sense and it can be very tricky sometimes. Other than that, I really don’t think he needs to improve on that many aspects."

"He has done really well for Arsenal and he is still a very young player. If he can get a bit more streetwise, I think he is there. For England (their best player was) Saka for being so dangerous, taking on players, causing issues. He got the penalty. He was for me, the number one player, in terms of performance, for England."

Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after England's World Cup exit

Mesut Ozil, who played for Arsenal between 2013 and 2021, sent a special message to Saka following England's loss against France.

He tweeted:

"You don't need to feel ashamed Team England. A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always. Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you❤️."

Saka will likely feature when the north London outfit take on West Ham United in the league on 26 December when club football resumes. His current contract at the Emirates ends at the end of next season, and it won't be a surprise if Arteta's side offer him a renewal.

