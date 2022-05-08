“Other than that, you’re struggling to find anyone” – Graeme Souness names the only 2 Manchester United players who have lived up to expectations this season

Former Liverpool player Graeme Souness believes only Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea have performed well for Manchester United this season. This comes after the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on May 7.

Souness stated that the players at Old Trafford have struggled to live up to their expectations this season. However, Ronaldo and De Gea are the only two players who can hold their heads up high.

Speaking on Sky Sports following the game at the Amex Stadium, Graeme Souness was quoted as saying the following (via the Mirror):

"You'd like to think you'll get honesty from the players. You'll like to think the players are playing for their futures at that club because there must be question marks over so many of them. So many have underperformed, we know they're better. But it's okay us saying that, but they have to go out and do it."

He added:

"Near enough to a man, Ronaldo's chipped in with goals and the goalkeeper [De Gea], maybe. Other than that, you're struggling to find anyone that you would say are anything like a Man United player."

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season with little to no high points. In the midst of a poor season, Ronaldo has been one of the few players to contribute to the cause. The 37-year-old forward has been United's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

De Gea, meanwhile, has had yet another stellar season for Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper has made a total of 126 saves in the Premier League. He is just one behind Leeds United's Illan Meslier, who tops the charts for saves.

Dion Dublin and Graeme Souness question the work ethic and mentality of the players at Manchester United. "I would imagine they've got some real bad apples in that group"Dion Dublin and Graeme Souness question the work ethic and mentality of the players at Manchester United. "I would imagine they've got some real bad apples in that group" 😬Dion Dublin and Graeme Souness question the work ethic and mentality of the players at Manchester United. https://t.co/abkuktuDai

Manchester United can no longer qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have officially fallen out of the top four race in the Premier League following their defeat against Brighton. The Red Devils have currently amassed 58 points from 37 matches.

With one game remaining for them this season, they are right now five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played three less games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC It is now mathematically impossible for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League 🙃 It is now mathematically impossible for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League 🙃 https://t.co/Mo0kO84KLp

Manchester United will have to make do with a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League. They are currently sixth in the standings, six points clear of seventh-placed West Ham United. The Hammers, however, do have two games in hand and possess a much better goal difference.

