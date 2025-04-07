"Other things will speak for itself" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gives opinion on comparison with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has offered his opinion on the comparison between him and Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. The Englishman asserted that he didn't really think much of the debate and claimed that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Saka's 2024-25 campaign got off to a flying start as he racked up nine goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. However, he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the Gunners' 5-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace in December and was sidelined for over three months.

Saka recently returned to action and has made a couple of appearances off the bench in the Premier League. The 23-year-old will likely be fully fit and ready to go for Arsenal's upcoming fixture, the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Real Madrid (April 8).

Ahead of the game, a reporter asked Saka:

"How far away are you from those sorts of players (Vinicius and Mbappe)?"

The English youngster calmly replied:

"I think its very opinionated, I think everyone will have something different to say. I don't really want to start sitting there and saying that they're a level above me because that's not the way I think, you know. I just leave everyone to have their opinion, but other things will speak for itself."

Mbappe and Vinicius have been vital to Real Madrid's push for a historic treble this season. The former has racked up 32 goals and four assists in 46 games, while the latter has bagged 19 goals and 13 assists in 42 games.

Kylian Mbappe set to take over penalty-taking duties from Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid's UCL quarter-final clash against Arsenal

According to reports from Spanish outlet MARCA, Kylian Mbappe is set to take over penalty-taking duties from Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid. The change will be in effect from the first leg of the Merengues' UCL quarter-final clash against Arsenal.

In a 2-1 loss against Valencia on the weekend (April 5), the Brazilian superstar saw his weak effort from the spot saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. It was his second missed penalty of the season, as he had earlier squandered a chance from 11 yards against Atletico Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly took the decision to strip Vinicius of his penalty-taking responsibilities and handing the duties over to Mbappe after the game against Valencia. The report also claimed that a miss from the Frenchman would result in English midfielder Jude Bellingham being given the opportunity to take penalties.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 8. The reverse fixture will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

