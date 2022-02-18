"Others are half financially ruined" - La Liga president Javier Tebas explains why Real Madrid could end up signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

La Liga president Javier Tebas has tipped Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund hitman Haaland are expected to be the subject of significant transfer interest in the summer. While many have tipped the Frenchman to join Real Madrid, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Norwegian.

Haaland has been linked with a host of top European clubs, including Los Blancos, Barcelona and Juventus. Tebas, though, feels Carlo Ancelotti's side will acquire the services of the Borussia Dortmund forward.

The La Liga president pointed out how Haaland's other suitors are facing financial constraints. He is also excited to see France international Mbappe ply his trade in the Spanish top flight.

Tebas was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

“[Real] Madrid will get [Kylian] Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are half [financially] ruined. That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It's the best thing that could happen to La Liga."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LaLiga president Javier Tebas is convinced Real Madrid will land Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer ✍️ LaLiga president Javier Tebas is convinced Real Madrid will land Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer ✍️ https://t.co/J5e9UJOcEY

However, Tebas insisted that he has no inside information about Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid. He said:

“I have no information regarding Kylian Mbappe. But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club.”

Mbappe has less than five months remaining on his current contract with PSG. The Parisians are reportedly keen to retain the forward's services beyond this season but are yet to succeed in their efforts.

Should the Frenchman decide against committing his long-term future to the Ligue 1 giants, Real Madrid are expected to snap him up on a free transfer.

Can Real Madrid get both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland?

Many have tipped Los Blancos to acquire Kylian Mbappe's services on a free transfer from PSG in the summer. Erling Haaland, though, could be a harder target to sign, considering the number of teams interested in landing him.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid accelerate Haaland's negotiations. They already presented a mega offer for him. The club wants to sign him NOW. #rmalive | Real Madrid accelerate Haaland's negotiations. They already presented a mega offer for him. The club wants to sign him NOW. @sport via @marca 🚨| Real Madrid accelerate Haaland's negotiations. They already presented a mega offer for him. The club wants to sign him NOW. @sport via @marca #rmalive

Apart from Barcelona and Juventus, Manchester City have also often been linked with a move for the former Red Bull Salzburg forward. It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti's side can fend off interest from others to sign him.

Haaland reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will become active at the end of the season. The clause is said to be worth €75 million.

