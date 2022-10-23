“Otherwise it would be boring” – Recalling the time when Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his favorite cheat meal 

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest footballers to ever grace the sport. His physicality along with his abilities on the pitch is one of the main reasons behind the Portuguese superstar being at the top of the game for almost two decades.

While Ronaldo focuses on healthy eating, he loves to indulge in cheat meals sporadically and pizza is his go-to option for that. While speaking to YouTuber ChrisMD, here's what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said about his favorite cheat meal (via The Sun):

"The key is to take care of your body, train, do your recovery and eat properly. Although sometimes I do eat pizza with my son, otherwise it would be boring."

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003 and was not as buff and muscular as he is today. Many deemed his physicality to be a bad match for the fierce nature of the Premier League. However, the Portuguese improved that and added a lot of muscle mass to his frame. Here's what he said on that:

"It’s true, I was skinny. I had no muscle. So I made a decision at 11 years old, I knew I had a lot of talent, but I decided that I was going to work harder than everybody. I started sneaking out of the dormitory at night to go work out. I got bigger and faster.

"I would walk onto the field, and the people who used to whisper, 'Yeah, but he’s so skinny,' now they would be looking at me like it was the end of the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo shared fitness and diet tips for his fans

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared fitness and diet tips for his fans that would help them be fit like himself. Ronaldo suggests an easy training routine that can be sustained for a long period of time:

"We do a lot of sprinting drills in training and they can be incorporated into your workout whether you are in the gym or outdoors. Try and add it to every workout you do. Fit in exercise wherever you can.

"You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed. If you get into a routine, then it makes it easier as it will become a habit."

In terms of his diet, the Portuguese said:

"I eat a high protein diet, with lots of whole grain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary food. Eat regularly. If you train regularly, it’s important to keep energy levels high to fuel your body for better performance."

