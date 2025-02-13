“Otherwise, he’ll go out with a whimper” - Ian Wright issues stern warning to Arsenal flop as new opportunity arises

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has issued a warning to struggling forward Raheem Sterling to step up for the side amid their injury problems. The Chelsea loanee is one of three fit forwards available to manager Mikel Arteta for the next month or so, at least.

Arsenal were dealt a major blow as Kai Havertz picked up a season-ending hamstring injury during their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. The Germany international joins Gabriel Jesus in picking up an injury that will keep him out until the 2025-26 season, leaving the side without a recognized striker.

Ian Wright spoke when quizzed about who Mikel Arteta can turn to to adapt to the situation of things on the Stick to Football podcast. He pointed out that Sterling is one to look to, charging the forward to prove his worth or risk going out without making an impact.

Trending

Wright said:

"This the time where he [Sterling] should buckle down and say, ‘I have to make this work’ – otherwise, he’ll go out with a whimper. The last time I saw him come on and do something in a short space of time was against Manchester United."

"That’s what you want to see from him, just come on and try to make something happen. The fans are hoping as well – you can hear their groans, so you feel that he’s in that place where if he doesn’t do anything positive, he can hear them coming – and that’s not a great place to be."

Raheem Sterling joined the Gunners on loan on transfer deadline day in the summer after being frozen out at Chelsea by head coach Enzo Maresca. The 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 18 appearances for Arsenal.

With wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli out injured, and Havertz and Jesus also out, Sterling is likely to get a run of games in the side. The former Manchester City man will hope to help his side navigate a tricky run-in, starting with the game against Leicester City on Saturday, February 15.

Arsenal make transfer decision after multiple injuries - Reports

Arsenal have reached a decision on making an emergency signing after their latest injury blow, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have lost Kai Havertz for the remainder of the season after he suffered a hamstring tear in training in Dubai.

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta's side are left with three attackers, one of whom is 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri for the next month. Reports quickly emerged about possible free transfer options for the Gunners this month, with the likes of Carlos Vela, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Maxi Gomez all available.

Romano has revealed that the Gunners have decided against moving for any free agents on an emergency deal for this period, however. They will look to maintain the players on their books while preparing to make major investments in the summer transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback