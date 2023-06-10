“Our attitude is well-known” – Borussia Monchengladbach chief confirms transfer stance on Liverpool target Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus recently said that the German club are willing to sell Liverpool target Manu Kone if they receive the right offer.

Kone has been one of the Bundesliga side's crucial players in recent times. The central midfielder made 31 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season. He scored one goal and provided one assist.

According to Anfield Index, Kone has agreed on personal terms for a transfer to Merseyside in the summer.

Speaking about the Frenchman, Borussia Monchengladbach chief Virkus told Kicker:

"Our attitude is well-known. If there are sums involved that a club like Borussia has to think about, we will do it."

Liverpool are expected to scout the market for a central midfielder in the summer. The likes of James Milner and Naby Keita will leave the club with the expiration of their contracts at the end of the month. Arthur Melo will also return to Juventus as his loan stay expires.

Hence, the Reds are keen to sign new players in the summer and Kone has emerged as one of their top targets. He is currently contracted with Monchengladbach until the end of the 2024-25 season. The Frenchman has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Liverpool complete the signing of Alexis Mac Alister

Liverpool have already signed a midfielder in the summer. They brought in 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £35 million.

Considering his quality and his demand in the transfer market, the fee could be considered a bargain. Mac Allister scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games across competitions last season for Brighton.

After his move to Anfield, the Argentine midfielder told the club's media (via the Reds' official website):

"Because it's a big club. Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I'm really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club."

Mac Allister can be expected to be a key player or Jurgen Klopp's side next season. The Reds, however, would have to be content with playing in the UEFA Europa League next season as they finished fifth in the Premier League this season.

