“Our banter era lasted only 6 months” – Fans believe Barcelona are back to being ‘best in the world’ after latest transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Football fans online believe Barcelona are back to their best after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the signing of Franck Kessie from AC Milan. The 25-year-old midfielder will join the Catalan giants on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season.

Barcelona were in the midst of a transition following the departure of Lionel Messi and later the sacking of Ronald Koeman. This also led them to exit the Champions League at the group stage for the first time since 2000-01 and drop down to the Europa League.

However, the arrival of former midfielder Xavi Hernandez as manager has galvanized the side with new recruits. The Catalan giants had already signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January and are now close to agreeing a deal for Franck Kessie.

Football fans on Twitter believe the signing of Kessie could bring the La Liga giants back to their glory years. Some have even credited the impact Xavi has had on the team since his arrival earlier this season.

Franck Kessie will sign a four-year deal with Barcelona, which will see him pocket around €7 million per year.

The Ivorian international will be an excellent acquisition for the Blaugrana this summer. The 25-year-old midfielder is a versatile midfielder capable of playing in the middle or as a defensive midfielder. He has been vital for AC Milan this season as the Rossoneri look to win their first Serie A title since 2011.

As things stand, Kessie has made 30 appearances for AC Milan this season, scoring six goals and assisting once across all competitions.

Barcelona have been impressive under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez. They are currently unbeaten in their last 13 La Liga games, winning the last five of them. This includes a thumping 4-0 win over fierce-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga standings, having amassed 54 points from 28 matches. They are a mere three points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand.

The new signings have also blended in nicely into Xavi's system. Aubameyang has already scored nine goals in 11 matches for the Catalan giants since his arrival in January. This includes a hat-trick against Valencia and a brace against Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres, meanwhile, has also been impressive since his €55 million move from Manchester City in January. The Spaniard has scored six times and provided five assists in 14 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona have not lost any of their last 13 matches in La Liga. Barcelona have not lost any of their last 13 matches in La Liga. https://t.co/8w0YEebvca

Barcelona are also currently in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. They have been drawn against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the last-eight of the tournament.

