"Our bench is terrible", "Same thing every f***g game" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI for Al-Fateh clash

Fans took to social media to react after the lineup for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr was released. The Knights of Naj'd are set to face Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park later today (January 26).

Al Nassr manager Stefano Pioli has placed Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski in-between the sticks, with a four-man defense ahead of the shot-stopper. They are Sultan Al Ghanam and Nawaf Al-Boushail on the flanks, with Mohamed Simikan and Ali Lajami in the center.

In midfield, Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Alkhaibari will look to control the proceedings, while Otavio will start in the playmaker role. Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel have been deployed in the flanks, while Cristiano Ronaldo is in his usual striker role.

However, fans are not particularly happy with the club's poor run of form, which has seen them fall down to fourth place with 32 points from 16 games. They lashed out at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

"Our bench is terrible" a fan complained.

"Same thing every f**kin game" another fan was annoyed.

"I know Alnassr gonna play shit. We're gonna blame pioli for his outdated statistics. Ronaldo is gonna score and we're gonna forget all other shit performances. OR We're gonna lose with a Worst performance" a fan claimed.

"They have killed the passion of AlNassr fans and driven them away from the stands intentionally! They aim to destroy AlNassr by targeting its fans; that’s why they deprived the club of signings and financial support." another fan analyzed.

"From full stands, many goals and hopes for trophies last season to empty stands, few goals and no hopes and trophies this season. Bravo to the SPL officials and the management of Al Nassr!" this fan mocked.

Former footballer hails Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as "elite"

Former footballer Emmanuel Adebayor has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as "elite" despite being 39 years old. Ronaldo will turn 40 this February but remains one of the most important players for Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Speaking about the Portuguese legend, Adebayor told Optus Sport (via GOAL):

"Today he is 40 years old, still in the elite, playing football, at the top... It is simply beautiful to watch. A great example... He knows the respect I have for his mentality, for the person, for the character he has. He always wanted to be the best. And for me, that's incredible."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 50 goals for Al-Nassr last season. This time around, he has already scored 19 goals in 22 appearances, as he heads towards the 1,000-goal mark.

