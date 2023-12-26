"Our best attacker this season", "The elephant has fallen" - Liverpool fans heap praise on forward while taking digs at Arsenal following Burnley win

A section of Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed Diogo Jota and trolled Arsenal following their 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday, December 26.

The Reds had a dominant first half and took the lead in the sixth minute. Darwin Nunez brilliantly curled the ball into the bottom-right corner after being teed up by Cody Gakpo.

Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford had a phenomenal performance, making some world-class saves to deny the likes of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo. Liverpool thought they had doubled their advantage after Gakpo netted in the 28th minute. However, VAR chalked off the goal over Nunez's questionable foul on Taylor in the build-up.

Harvey Elliott found the back of the net in the 55th minute, turning in Ryan Gravenberch's cross. But the Reds had their second goal ruled out in the Premier League clash after VAR official decided that Mohamed Salah was offside, unsighting Trafford in the process.

The Clarets pushed for an equaliser. But Diogo Jota scored in the 90th minute, finding the bottom-right corner from an acute angle to secure all three points for the Reds.

Liverpool fans waxed lyrical about Jota for his winner. The Portugal international returned as a late substitute, making his first appearance in over a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Manchester City.

One fan posted:

"Jota i love you. Our best attacker this season, if only he can stay fit till the rest of the season. Then i believe we can win this league easily. 2023 with a W. And i also want to say a big Kudos to Endo he has really stepped up as our DM. Get in."

Another fan chimed in:

"Liverpool on top of the table. Let's gather here and laugh at Arsenal. The elephant has fallen."

Jota has now scored nine goals in 18 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season.

How did Liverpool fare against Burnley in their Premier League clash?

Despite VAR ruling out two good goals, Liverpool were able to show great resilience to defeat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor. They are now at the top of the table with 42 points from 19 games, three points above Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp's men dominated possession with 69 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 656 passes, with an accuracy of 85 percent. In contrast, Burnley had 31 percent possession and attempted 287 passes with an accuracy of 64 percent.

Liverpool had numerous chances to find the back of the net, especially in the first half. They registered a total of 19 shots, with 10 being on target. On the other hand, the Clarets had nine shots in total but were unable to land any on target.