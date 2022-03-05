"Our best player throughout February" - Steven Gerrard heaps praise on 29-year-old Aston Villa star

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard heaped praise on his attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho for consistently performing well. Speaking to the press ahead of their tie against Southampton, Gerrard revealed that Coutinho was Villa's best player throughout February.

Since making his debut for Villa, Coutinho has scored two goals and as many assists. The 29-year-old has been very instrumental in Villa's attacking play as the Brazilian can score and create goals.

As a result, Aston Villa named Philippe Coutinho as the Player of the Month for February. When asked whether Coutinho deserved the award, Steven Gerrard stated that the Brazilian was indeed the best Villa player last month.

He went on to add that Coutinho is currently enjoying his football and has been very consistent. Steven Gerrard said ( H/T Mirror):

"I can tell by his body language and his smile when I see those lovely teeth. I can see he is happy and settled and enjoying his football. That was the main aim because I knew if we could get him in that place we would see great things. He has come and wasn’t at his best physically in terms of match minutes."

"But now, we have got training and match load into his legs, his training level is going up and up all the time. I thought he was outstanding last week and I wouldn’t question or challenge him being our best player throughout February even though our results haven’t been good."

Philippe Coutinho, who recently left Barcelona on a loan move to Aston Villa, is finally finding his magic. The former Liverpool star became a sensational player during his first stint in the Premier League as he scored 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 appearances for the Reds.

Impressed by his performances, Barcelona signed Coutinho in 2018 for a whooping €135 million. However, the Brazilian was a shadow of his former self at Barca as struggled to get regularly get into the starting XI.

The loan move to Aston Villa during the January transfer window was a huge turning point in his career. Gerrard made it clear that he wanted to sign Coutinho and the Brazilian has repaid the faith that his former teammate showed in him.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will look to gain three points against Southampton

After being appointed Aston Villa's new manager, Steven Gerrard has been able to oversee some impressive wins. However, in the past few weeks, Villa have struggled to keep their consistency going and as a result, the Clarets have dropped points.

Under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have won six, lost six and drawn two games.

Villa recently won their match against Brighton 2-0 last, which has given them some confidence. They will now host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

