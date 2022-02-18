“Our dressing room is really good” – Fred dismisses talk of Manchester United unrest and insists players have ‘maximum respect’ for each other

Manchester United midfielder Fred has played down talk of player unrest in the Premier League side, insisting that the dressing room is "really good."

It follows damning reports that have suggested that there is friction in the Manchester United camp. There has been talk of a power struggle and players being at loggerheads with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But Fred has dismissed the notion of player unrest and backed his United teammate Marcus Rashford. The latter fought back against a claim made by German journalist Christian Falk with regard to divides in the United dressing room.

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Christian Falk @cfbayern The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team TRUEThe English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd TRUE✅ The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd https://t.co/mnOFJVmO3S Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. twitter.com/cfbayern/statu… Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. twitter.com/cfbayern/statu…

Fred told Sky Sports:

"Our dressing room is really good. There's a lot of fake news and a lot of rumors surrounding it but it's great. We work together and we all have the same goals and objectives."

Another Manchester United player to come out in defense of the situation at Old Trafford is club captain Harry Maguire. He shot down claims made by Mirror with regard to a reported power struggle between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st…

Fred went on to discuss his manager's difficult challenge of keeping everyone happy.

He continued:

"It's not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play and we have so many good players. But we understand each other. We have developed harmony in the dressing room and I think that's the most important thing we have. We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room."

Manchester United face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday hoping to prove that the squad are indeed in harmony with one another. They will look to secure three points as they continue to challenge for a fourth-place finish in the EPL.

Are Fred's days at Manchester United numbered?

Fred may not be in such joyous mood come next season.

The widely expected appointment of a new permanent manager in the summer at Old Trafford will probably have implications for Fred. His place in the United side may be under threat.

Alongside an incoming new coach is the expectation that the Red Devils will bring in a new defensive midfielder as well. West Ham United's Declan Rice, AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouaméni and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips are all reportedly on the Manchester United transfer wishlist.

Fred has failed to impress since joining the Red Devils in 2018 from Shaktar Donetsk. He has, however, enjoyed a somewhat decent period under Rangnick albeit has spent the latter part of the time thus far on the bench. The German has preferred Paul Pogba following the Frenchman's return from injury.

He scored the first goal of Rangnick's reign against Crystal Palace and has featured in nine EPL matches since then, providing three assists.

