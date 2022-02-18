“Our dressing room is really good” – Fred dismisses talk of Manchester United unrest and insists players have ‘maximum respect’ for each other

Manchester United midfielder Fred has played down talk of player unrest in the Premier League side, insisting that the dressing room is "really good."
It follows damning reports that have suggested that there is friction in the Manchester United camp. There has been talk of a power struggle and players being at loggerheads with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
But Fred has dismissed the notion of player unrest and backed his United teammate Marcus Rashford. The latter fought back against a claim made by German journalist Christian Falk with regard to divides in the United dressing room.
Fred told Sky Sports:
"Our dressing room is really good. There's a lot of fake news and a lot of rumors surrounding it but it's great. We work together and we all have the same goals and objectives."
Another Manchester United player to come out in defense of the situation at Old Trafford is club captain Harry Maguire. He shot down claims made by Mirror with regard to a reported power struggle between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Fred went on to discuss his manager's difficult challenge of keeping everyone happy.
He continued:
"It's not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play and we have so many good players. But we understand each other. We have developed harmony in the dressing room and I think that's the most important thing we have. We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room."
Manchester United face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday hoping to prove that the squad are indeed in harmony with one another. They will look to secure three points as they continue to challenge for a fourth-place finish in the EPL.
Are Fred's days at Manchester United numbered?
The widely expected appointment of a new permanent manager in the summer at Old Trafford will probably have implications for Fred. His place in the United side may be under threat.
Alongside an incoming new coach is the expectation that the Red Devils will bring in a new defensive midfielder as well. West Ham United's Declan Rice, AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouaméni and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips are all reportedly on the Manchester United transfer wishlist.
Fred has failed to impress since joining the Red Devils in 2018 from Shaktar Donetsk. He has, however, enjoyed a somewhat decent period under Rangnick albeit has spent the latter part of the time thus far on the bench. The German has preferred Paul Pogba following the Frenchman's return from injury.
He scored the first goal of Rangnick's reign against Crystal Palace and has featured in nine EPL matches since then, providing three assists.