“Our family’s worst nightmare” - Paul Pogba confirms his home was broken into during Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's home was burgled during his side's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Pogba came into the game in the 67th minute, having been on the substitute's bench. However, unbeknownst to him, unsettling scenes were taking place at his home during the match as burglars broke in while his children were still sleeping.

The 29-year-old released a statement on his Twitter detailing the ordeal:

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security."

He continued:

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Could this push Paul Pogba further away from Manchester United?

Paul Pogba's future could lie away from Manchester United

With his contract set to expire this summer, the lack of safety at his home is sure to have a huge impact on Paul Pogba's mindset about living in Manchester.

Such disturbing incidents would frighten any father, and the safety of his children will always come first.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst After the awful incident at Paul Pogba’s home last night and the burglary at Victor Lindelof’s home in January when his wife and sons were at home, understand #mufc are working with players to review and strengthen their home security. After the awful incident at Paul Pogba’s home last night and the burglary at Victor Lindelof’s home in January when his wife and sons were at home, understand #mufc are working with players to review and strengthen their home security.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Juventus.

The midfielder has featured 23 times for the Red Devils this season, scoring once and contributing nine assists.

His future has long been a talking point at Old Trafford. His agent Mino Raiola has constantly put pressure on Manchester United in contractual negotiations.

This could be the final straw for Pogba, who has been contemplating his future at Old Trafford. With the club's current on-field struggles, perhaps he would be better off moving away.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh