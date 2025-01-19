“Our intention would be to try to bring him" - LaLiga club's chief confirms team's interest in signing Barcelona star Eric Garcia

Girona director Quique Carcel has admitted that his side are keen on signing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia this month. The Spain international has found minutes hard to come by under Hansi Flick this season, and multiple reports have emerged linking him with a move to Girona.

Garcia was with teammates Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez at the 2024 Olympic Games for Spain's U-23 team, causing him to miss pre-season under Hansi Flick. The defender found it more difficult than the other two players to break into the thoughts of the German manager, leading Girona to try to sign him in the summer.

Speaking with DAZN, Girona chief Carcel has revealed that the Catalan club remain interested in the 24-year-old defender, having tried to sign him in the summer. He also said that he would like to sign Garcia, but a transfer depends on the conditions set by Barcelona. Carcel said (via Barca Blaugranes):

Trending

“In the summer he is a player that we wanted to bring and now he is participating in the games with Barça and he is doing quite well. Our intention would be to try to bring him but we depend on Barça being able to set conditions that are realistic for us and we can do it.”

Eric Garcia spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Girona, where he helped them finish third in the standings and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He made 34 appearances in the league and Copa del Rey, playing 2,728 minutes for the side.

This season, Garcia finds himself behind Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Ronald Araujo in Hansi Flick's plans. He has only played 16 times this season for 664 minutes and is set to be out of a contract in 18 months.

Barcelona star picks up injury in Getafe stalemate

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has suffered an injury in his side's 1-1 draw against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday. The Spanish midfielder came on as a substitute in the game but picked up a calf problem before the end of the game despite playing on until the end.

Olmo has recorded six goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer. He will now miss at least one game, the UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica due to his injury.

The 26-year-old only received provisional permission to represent Barcelona after a court injunction this month as he, alongside striker Pau Victor, had registration issues. He will be keen to return soon and make the most of the opportunity he has to play this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback