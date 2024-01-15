“Our love is growing” - Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig announce they’re expecting their first child together

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his wife Mishel Gerzig have announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

Gerzig, who is a popular model, and Courtois officially announced the commencement of their relationship in August 2021 (via People). They got engaged in June 2022 and enjoyed a beautiful wedding ceremony a year later.

The couple have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship, with the 26-year-old writing on Instagram, along with the picture of the duo:

"Our love is growing🤍 We can’t wait to meet you."

Israel-born Gerzig was asked about the possibility of the couple parenting children during an interview in late 2021. She said at the time (via People):

"Thibaut is very interested in hearing about the Jewish holidays. At the moment it is too early to talk about having kids together, but if there will be, we will combine our religions together. We will celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas."

Courtois also has a son and a daughter from his previous relationship with internet personality Marta Dominguez. Speaking about the shot-stopper's children, Gerzig said in 2022 (via People):

"They're very sweet, they've accepted me, we're a family and it's really heartwarming. They see me as their friend and I like it that way. On the personal level, I'm expecting to build our own family."

The couple seem to be heading towards building a family of their own as Courtois remains sidelined from footballing action due to an ACL injury. He's expected to return around the second week of March.

Thibaut Courtois' wife opens up about stint with Israeli military

Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig (via Getty Images)

Before her romance with Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois began, social media personality Mishel Gerzig served in the Israel Defence Forces as is mandatory in the country.

Courtois' wife spoke about the mental and physical challenges she endured while addressing the positive impact of the role in her life. Gerzig said in a 2022 interview (via People):

"I had a very meaningful IDF service. I was a commander of a search and rescue ship in the Navy. It's a very intense role — physically and mentally, with a lot of responsibilities and commitment. I felt like it fulfilled me."

She also admitted to having thought about signing up for a further year after completing service. However, Gerzig ultimately decided against it and pursued a career in modeling.