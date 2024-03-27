"Our luck is terrible", "Yeah, it's over" - Real Madrid fans in disbelief as star man gets subbed out after picking up knock in international friendly

Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga was substituted after suffering an injury during France's 3-2 win over Chile in a friendly, leading fans to react on social media.

The Los Blancos faithful are understandably concerned about whether he will play against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal as a result of the injury. He had to leave the game before half-time whistle, and his previous injury, sustained during an international friendly in November, will raise additional concerns.

For Real Madrid, losing Camavinga for the forthcoming games is a major concern. They have a crucial Champions League matchup coming up and Camavinga's versatility has been crucial to the team's success in recent months.

Camavinga will return to Madrid following the injury so that medical professionals at the club can examine him and learn the extent of the damage. According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), he is believed to have sprained his ankle, and it is thought that he may require a minimum of two weeks to recover.

However, this is based on the severity of the sprain. The game against Manchester City is set to be played on April 9, and he may not have much time to heal. Because of this, it is unclear if he will participate.

This has upset Real Madrid supporters, who are concerned about the squad's terrible run of injuries, particularly in the lead-up to crucial games. One fan said:

"Our luck is terrible."

Another added:

"Yeah, it's over."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior breaks down in tears as he discusses racist abuse

When discussing the bigotry he has encountered in Spain, Vinicius Junior broke down in tears. The 23-year-old winger has been the victim of several racist taunts since coming to Spain in 2018.

He has been profoundly affected by these events, as he revealed to the press (via GOAL):

"I just want to play football but it’s hard to move forward … I feel less and less like playing. It never crossed my mind [to leave Spain] because if I leave Spain I give the racists exactly what they want."

However, he has resolved to resist being forced to leave Spain by bigots:

"I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I’m a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people."

Despite these issues, Vinicius has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. He is on the cusp of helping Los Blancos win another La Liga title, while he could be the catalyst during their Champions League clash with Manchester City.