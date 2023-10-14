“Our name became more feared,” “I feel privileged” – Bruno Fernandes salutes Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Portugal 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has acknowledged and applauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact on the Portuguese football team.

The 29-year-old recently spoke about Ronaldo's importance for Selecao das Quinas. Fernandes stated that because of the 38-year-old's achievements in the world of football, Portugal's name has become more feared in international football. He said (via L'Equipe):

“We all know it, the power and the impact that Cristiano has, and has had on many of us Portuguese players, the opportunities he created for subsequent generations. Portugal was already regarded with respect, but after what Cristiano accomplished and did in the world, our name became more feared."

The Manchester United midfielder also said that he's grateful to be a teammate of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He also stated that the other players in the Portuguese team are also grateful, as well as privileged, to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We are obviously grateful to live in his time. Because we have the privilege of seeing Cristiano play. I feel privileged to play with him. Like all the other players who are here with him."

Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Slovakia on October 13 (Friday). In addition to the two goals, Ronaldo also had a passing accuracy of 84 percent and he also won four of his duels against Slovakia.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the highest-paid football player in 2023

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the highest-paid football player in the world in 2023 by Forbes. The Al-Nassr forward has topped the list with total earnings of $260 million, leaving the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. behind.

As revealed by Forbes, the Portuguese attacker's contract with the Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr, is estimated to be valued up to $200m. In addition to that, his estimated income increased by $60m because of his endorsement contracts, which include Nike and Jacob & Co.

Lionel Messi is in the second spot on the list with the total value of his earnings being estimated to be $135m. The third place of the list is occupied by Al-Hilal winger Neymar Jr. with $112m, who's just slightly ahead of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe ($110m).