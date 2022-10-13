"Our player of the season" "Haters silenced in stunning fashion" - Liverpool fans hail player as the 'glue' for his outrageous performance in 7-1 Rangers win

Liverpool fans reacted to Roberto Firmino's stunning performance during his team's 7-1 away win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 12.

The Brazilian scored a brace as Jurgen Klopp's side earned the win in Scotland. Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield in the 17th minute.

However, Firmino leveled the scoring seven minutes later as he headed home in the 24th minute of the game.

The no. 9 put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute as Joe Gomez assisted him. The Brazilian then turned provider for Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan doubled his team's lead in the 66th minute.

Mohamed Salah scored a quickfire hat-trick in a six-minute span before Harvey Elliott put the icing on the cake, scoring the seventh for his team in minute 87.

After a quiet start to the season, Firmino has returned to form in style. In 12 games, he has scored eight goals and provided four assists for Liverpool this campaign.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans hailed Roberto Firmino for his incredible performance:

He’s the glue. Roberto Firmino’s game by numbers vs. Rangers:46 touches27 passes completed4 ground duels won3 key passes3/4 dribbles completed2/3 aerial duels won2 goals1 assistHe’s the glue. Roberto Firmino’s game by numbers vs. Rangers:46 touches27 passes completed4 ground duels won3 key passes3/4 dribbles completed2/3 aerial duels won2 goals1 assistHe’s the glue. 💫 https://t.co/ksqpofrYys

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Haters silenced in stunning fashion, who said Bobby Firmino was finished? Haters silenced in stunning fashion, who said Bobby Firmino was finished?

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Bobby Firmino man, our player of the season so far. Man's a proper blessing Bobby Firmino man, our player of the season so far. Man's a proper blessing

SPORTbible @sportbible Roberto Firmino this season Roberto Firmino this season https://t.co/mkXuCNI5nF

R8 🚜🌾 @Nabyllionaire This Firmino season is the funniest thing ever it don't make any sense This Firmino season is the funniest thing ever it don't make any sense

Laurie @LFCLaurie I’m at a loss how Firmino has gone from looking finished in a great side to looking absolutely lethal in a side that’s terrible I’m at a loss how Firmino has gone from looking finished in a great side to looking absolutely lethal in a side that’s terrible 😭😭

He’s back Roberto Firmino has 10 G/As in 11 games so far this season, averaging a goal contribution every 59.9 minutes.He’s back Roberto Firmino has 10 G/As in 11 games so far this season, averaging a goal contribution every 59.9 minutes.He’s back 🇧🇷 https://t.co/jBsJUvFTqU

Dhul LFC @sadiooooo10 Yeah sex is good but have you seen Bobby Firmino play football. #RANLIV Yeah sex is good but have you seen Bobby Firmino play football. #RANLIV https://t.co/wXFsb7ULuQ

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Bobby Firmino single handedly keeping Liverpool FC alive Bobby Firmino single handedly keeping Liverpool FC alive

3 assists Roberto Firmino in all competitions this season:‍♂️ 12 games7 goals3 assists 🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino in all competitions this season:🏃‍♂️ 12 games⚽️ 7 goals🅰️ 3 assists https://t.co/P56ue1kcCc

The Reds now have nine points from their four UEFA Champions League games this campaign. Another point will secure them qualification for the knockout stages.

Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool star has the chance to win fans back against Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand talked about Liverpool star

Virgil van Dijk hasn't been at his best this season and has been doubted by naysayers. However, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Dutchman has the perfect chance to showcase his true caliber when the Reds take on Manchester City on October 16 in the Premier League.

Coming up against an in-form Erling Haaland, Van Dijk can reaffirm the Kop of his quality with a statement performance. Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said (via The Mirror):

“It's a great opportunity. I used to look at these games if we were a bit out of form and going into a big game you should look at it as this is the perfect game. This is what Liverpool should be thinking."

The former defender further added:

“This is Virgil van Dijk's time to go and shut a few people up. People are questioning him now; he was almost invincible at one point, the best player on planet earth right now, the most in-form right now, Haaland is coming to town, 'I'm going to put it on him, shut it up.' All of a sudden, the dynamic changes and the confidence grows, and everyone is back on the path.”

Following a slow start to the season, Liverpool are currently languishing in 10th spot in the table with 10 points in eight games.

