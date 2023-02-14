"Our season depends on him staying fit" "What a gem" - Liverpool fans wowed by midfielder's Man of the Match display in 2-0 Everton win 

Jurgen Klopp won his 250th game as the Liverpool manager across competitions as the Reds returned to winning ways by beating Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Monday (February 13). Fans were left impressed by the performance of 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool went into the Merseyside Derby desperate for all three points. They hadn't won a single game in the Premier League in 2023, drawing one and losing three.

Manager Jurgen Klopp rotated his midfield, bringing back Jordan Henderson and Fabinho while retaining youngster Stefan Bajcetic in a more advanced role. This paid off as Liverpool dominated possession (61% to 39%) and their midfield constantly applied pressure on the Toffees, creating numerous chances for their front three.

The home side started the game on the front foot, while Everton played a low block, holding great defensive shape which is atypical of a Sean Dyche side.

The Toffees had their first big chance after James Tarkowski headed the ball against the post from a corner in the 36th minute. However, 13 seconds later it was Liverpool who took a 1-0 lead following a devastating counter-attack.

Darwin Nunez made a great run to the left, crossing it into the path of Mohamed Salah to tap the ball in after keeper Jordan Pickford miscalculated the flight of the ball.

The Reds doubled their advantage when Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for the club after tapping in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was a fully deserved win for the Reds and they never looked like dropping points. They had six shots on target compared to Everton's one.

The most impressive performance came from 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic. The Spaniard looked assured on the ball and was full of enthusiasm and energy, making multiple interceptions and key passes, which helped the Reds launch their counter-attacks. He was justifiably awarded the Player of the Match award by Sky Sports.

Fans took to Twitter to rate his performance:

The win tonight took Liverpool to ninth place in the Premier League, on 32 points. They next face Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18).

Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool midfielder has proven him wrong

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher admitted that Stefan Bajcetic has proven him wrong after the youngster put on a Player of the Match performance as the Reds beat Everton 2-0.

Bajcetic started his fifth game in a row and looked confident and assured. Carragher was left impressed, telling Sky Sports:

“I have to be honest before the game I wanted Henderson and Fabinho back in the team and I wasn’t sure about the young lad coping with the physicality, he’s been absolutely fantastic in this first half that young lad.”

