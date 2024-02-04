"Our season is over", "I actually wanna cry" - Manchester United fans exasperated after 26-year-old star picks up injury in win vs West Ham

Manchester United fans are worried Lisandro Martinez could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Argentine defender was forced off with a knee problem in his side's 3-0 win against West Ham United today (February 4).

Martinez was one of the Red Devil's standout performers in their victory at Old Trafford. But, his outing was cut short in the second half when he couldn't continue due to injury.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had collided with Hammers right-back Vladimir Coufal. He was left floored, clutching his knee as the club's medical team attended to him.

Martinez initially attempted to walk it off but went down moments later. He was replaced by Raphael Varane in the 71st minute. It could be a massive blow for Manchester United as the Argentina international has only just recovered from a long-term foot injury.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag that the injury looked serious during his pre-match interview (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Lisandro Martínez injury does not look good. Very bad for him, we wish Licha all the best. It’s very bad also for the team."

Fans are fearing the worst as a result of Martinez's injury, with one fan writing their season off:

"Martinez injured. Our season is over."

Another fan was devastated:

"I actually wanna cry."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Martinez's injury:

Rasmus Hojlund reacts to his goal in Manchester United's win against West Ham

The young forward netted on his birthday.

Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fourth league game in a row as Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 win against the Hammers. The Danish striker bagged the opener, striking from the edge of the box with his right foot.

The 21-year-old who celebrated his birthday on the day has started to answer his critics after a slow start to life in the Premier League. He's now managed 10 goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions.

Hojlund never doubted his abilities and insisted that he had two accomplished feet. He said (via centredevils):

"I always believed in myself, I persevered. I looked at what I could improve, I talked with my teammates. My goal? I think I have two good feet."

Alejandro Garnacho grabbed a brace to round off a perfect afternoon at Old Trafford for Manchester United. Their win took them up to sixth in the league, eight points off the top four after 23 games.

