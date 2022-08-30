"Our supporters, who are pretty active on social media, can just stop doing that" - Jurgen Klopp sends important message to Liverpool fans over internet activity

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the club's supporters to stop pressurizing the club on social media to make new signings before the transfer window shuts. These comments come amid transfer pleas the Reds have received from their fans on various social media handles.

It's been a fair transfer window for Liverpool this summer, with the Reds strengthening their squad with the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.

However, the midfield has been left untouched, much to the displeasure of their fans. Things got even worse recently, with injuries to the likes of Harvey Elliot, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita leaving the team lacking depth in the middle of the park.

This has led to supporters bombarding the club with calls to make more signings over the last couple of weeks. With the transfer window set to close in less than 72 hours, those calls have become even louder, prompting a response from Jurgen Klopp.

At a press conference ahead of the Merseysiders' Premier League clash with Newcastle, the Liverpool manager urged the fans to stop their transfer pleas and said:

“Our supporters, who are pretty active on social media, can just stop doing that [calling for signings]. We have a good football team. We have injuries, they will come back."

“If somebody expects us to do always what others are doing, or what others wish to be, it is not possible. It will not happen before, it will not happen in the future."

The tactician went on to state that he doesn't decide the club's transfer budget while reminding the supporters of how they have overcome similar situations in the past. He said:

“This club arrived here in this situation with the way we deal with situations. I don’t make the decision on how much we spend and it’s the truth but I never did. And we are still here and won a couple of things.”

Liverpool will face Newcastle United tomorrow

Darwin Nunez is the only major signing at Anfield this summer.

The Reds will come into the game high on morale after slaying Bournemouth 9-0 last weekend (August 29). However, Newcastle United are an entirely different team and will pose a totally different challenge tomorrow (August 31)

The Magpies showed their pedigree as they played a 3-3 draw with Manchester City at Saint James' Park on August 21. Klopp's side will definitely need to be at their best to defeat Eddie Howe's side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar