"Our most underrated player", "Memories that will last forever" - Liverpool fans bid emotional farewell as club legend officially leaves the club 

Liverpool fans online bid an emotional farewell to Belgian forward Divock Origi as he officially leaves Anfield at the end of his contract.

The Reds put out a list on their website containing a list of players that will leave the club at the end of their respective contracts. These prominently included Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn and the aforementioned Divock Origi.

Divock Origi signed for Liverpool back in 2014 but arrived at Anfield in 2015. Despite never being a first-team regular during his time at the club, Origi always had the knack of scoring vital goals for the club.

The 27-year-old forward will always be remembered by fans for the contribution during the Reds' UEFA Champions League triumph in 2019. Origi scored two goals against FC Barcelona in the second leg of their semifinal tie which saw them beat the Blaugrana 4-3 on aggregate.

He would then score the winning goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur to see Liverpool win their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Divock Origi has also scored some crucial late goals for the club against the likes of Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Liverpool supporters on Twitter were understandably saddened to see their cult hero leave Anfield. Some have even labeled Origi as the club's most underrated player in recent times.

Laurie @LFCLaurie @LFC @DivockOrigi Saturday night and I like the way you move @LFC @DivockOrigi Saturday night and I like the way you move ❤️ 😢

K @KieranXi122 @LFC Divock Origi YNWA @DivockOrigi Thank you for the Memories that will last foreverDivock Origi YNWA @LFC @DivockOrigi Thank you for the Memories that will last forever 🔴🙌 Divock Origi YNWA https://t.co/MuVnzCSYYF

Divock Origi has officially ended his time at Anfield after scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists in 175 games across all competitions. The 27-year-old forward has managed to win every possible trophy available to him apart from the UEFA Europa League. Origi guided the Reds to the Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later amongst other trophies.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian forward is set to join Serie A champions AC Milan on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool are heavily linked with a move for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new forward and are currently linked with a move for SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old Uruguayan forward is keen on a move to Anfield with Manchester United also one of the interested parties in the mix.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Darwin Nunez is 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 🤯



Darwin Nunez is 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 🤯https://t.co/DJh0BRrMh0

The Reds are expected to have a number of forwards leave Anfield in the summer. Apart from Divock Origi, Sadio Mane has also been linked with a move away from the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is Mane's priority this summer.

