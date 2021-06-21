Ousmane Dembele ruled out of EURO 2020

France have confirmed Ousmane Dembele has been forced to withdraw from EURO 2020. The French star suffered a knee injury during the draw against Hungary last week.

Ousmane Dembele was brought on as a second-half sub during France's 1-1 draw with Hungary. However, Didier Deschamp took the Barcelona star off less than 30 minutes later, and it has now been revealed to be due to an injury.

Ousmane Dembele forced to withdraw from France's #EURO2020 squad with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/AIM3CmXxj5 — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2021

Ousmane Dembele underwent scans last night in Budapest and that determined he had done his knee tendon. As a result, France have announced the Barcelona star is now out of the EURO 2020 after consultation with the Catalan club.

The official statement read:

"Ousmane Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night. The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad. After discussing with the player and (team doctor) Franck le Gall, (coach) Didier Deschamps has acknowledged that Ousmane Dembele is ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

Having hurt his knee in the 1-1 draw with Hungary, Ousmane Dembélé is out for the rest of the Euro. We wish Ousmane a speedy recovery! 🇫🇷👊#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/978pWE9UCp — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021

Didier Deschamp confirms injury to France star at EURO 2020

Didier Deschamps was asked why he took Ousmane Dembele off when they were chasing a win against Hungary in EURO 2020. The French manager revealed it was down to an injury to the Barcelona star.

He said:

"Dembele, it's hit on the tendon, behind the knee, it will be necessary to check. He continued, he wanted to cross and felt a fairly significant discomfort. I brought him out. We will have to watch it. We need to run some tests, he's being examined in the evening. He's had a reaction with a knee tendon."

France do not have much time to recover from the draw as they face Portugal in a must-win EURO 2020 game next. They are on top of the group right now, but Antoine Griezmann has acknowledged they cannot afford to relax one bit.

He said:

"It's going to be a big match against Portugal. The stadium will be full and lots of us will have our families in the stands so it's up to us to get the three points. We have to keep first place in the group and give a great show to the French supporters."

