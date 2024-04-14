"Out of both competitions in a week", "Congrats City" - Social media explodes as Liverpool slump to shock 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Fans have reacted as Liverpool fell to a surprise 1-0 Premier League home loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday (April 14).

Three days after a surprise 3-0 home loss to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg in midweek, the Reds slumped to their first home league reverse in 29 games.

Eberechi Eze's 14th-minute winner at Anfield turned out to be the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp's side dropped to third in the Premier League, two points off leaders Manchester City after 32 games.

The Premier League giants were expected to respond after a heavy home defeat in midweek. Instead, they looked listless at both ends as damaging back-to-back defeats means the Reds could be out of contention in two competitions.

"Liverpool's farewell tour was so short, it makes a TikTok video look like a feature film! Out of both competitions in a week? That's one swift exit," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"Congrats City on another title"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Front 3 is the worst in the Klopp era," tweeted one.

"We’ve lost yet another title race when does it end," tweeted one.

"League is done, need to get rid of a lot of bottlers," said another.

Having won the EFL Cup, the Reds are out of the FA Cup and are nearly out of the Europa League after a heavy home defeat.

"It wasn't a fully convinced team on the pitch" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned his team's disjointed performance as they fell to a surprise home loss to Crystal Palace.

The German admitted that the team played a poor first half but improved after the break. However, they failed to score all game, which eventually proved to be their undoing.

"The stats in the first half won't be as great as the stats in the second half," Klopp said (as per BBC). "I think that was pretty obvious we didn't play a good first half. We wanted a reaction, and we saw a reaction.

"It wasn't a fully convinced team on the pitch. It's a really difficult one. We weren't great. Crystal Palace had far too many football moments where we ran in the wrong direction.

The Reds return to action at Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday (April 18).

