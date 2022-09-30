"Out of a different world" – Ex-Manchester United forward makes 'unbelievable' claim about young Cristiano Ronaldo

Ankaragucu striker Federico Macheda has heaped praise on his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming he is an 'unbelievable' professional athlete.

Ronaldo, 37, rose to prominence during his first spell with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, where he notched up his first of five Ballon d'Or awards. The Portuguese also helped his club lift nine trophies after joining the Old Trafford outfit from his boyhood club Sporting CP for £12 million.

Macheda, who made his professional debut for Manchester United in April of 2008, shared the same dressing room with the Portuguese superstar during the 2008-09 season. Reminiscing about his early days in northwest England, the Italian told Rio Ferdinand Presents Five:

"I would say that Ronaldo was the one [player at United] who was out of a different world. This is the kind of player you have to look into because as I have said before about myself of not wanting more, this guy had everything, won everything and still wanted more."

He added:

"I remember him going from the gym after training to swimming for one hour. I was there in the jacuzzi with other players after training, which is normal, and he was just swimming for one hour – up and down, up and down."

He continued:

"Back then, I should have had this view, this mentality to think: 'I should do the same probably, look at this guy.' If I was to go back then, I would look into this guy as an example and follow every little step that he was making because he was something unbelievable."

Ronaldo has recently found himself warming the bench for Manchester United following a pre-season of uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the striker failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in order to pursue UEFA Champions League action at another club.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils next face city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2).

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to fans

Speaking in a video for LiveScore on Twitter, Ronaldo asserted that he still has the enthusiasm to achieve more. He said:

"I still feel excited on a matchday. My first memories were an unbelievable atmosphere in the stadium, people screaming, the sound, the players."

He added:

"I still love and have passion for the game because the people who know me, they know this is my life. This is what I love to do. My passion is still intact."

The Portuguese has netted just once in eight matches this season.

